The reason to reduce sugar consumption is very simple: too much added sugar has many negative health effects. While consuming small amounts from time to time is perfectly healthy, you should try to cut down on sugar whenever possible.

Fortunately, simply focusing on eating whole, unprocessed foods already automatically reduces the amount of sugar in your diet. However, there are many other food choices that can be made every day, without sacrifices, to reduce sugar consumption.

How to reduce sugar consumption

Here are some advice on how to reduce sugar intake added:

Replace sodas, energy drinks, juices, and sweetened teas with water or unsweetened seltzer.

Drink black coffee or use a natural alternative for a healthier option.

Sweeten plain yogurt with fresh or frozen berries instead of buying sugar-laden, flavored yogurts.

Consume whole fruit instead of sugary fruit smoothies.

Replace the candies with a homemade mix of fruit, nuts and a few dark chocolate chips.

Use olive oil and vinegar in place of sweet salad dressings like honey mustard.

Choose marinades, nut butters, ketchups and marinara sauces with no added sugar.

Look for cereals, granola and bars with less than 4 grams of sugar per serving.

Swap your morning cereal for a bowl of rolled oats topped with nut butters and fresh berries, or an omelet made with fresh vegetables.

Instead of jam, slice fresh bananas into your peanut butter sandwich.

Use natural nut butter in place of sweet spreads like Nutella.

Avoid alcoholic beverages sweetened with soda, fruit juice, honey, sugar or agave.

Additionally, keeping a food diary is an excellent way to become aware of the main sources of sugar in your diet.

The best way to limit your intake of added sugars is to prepare healthy meals at home and avoid buying foods and drinks that are high in sugar added.

