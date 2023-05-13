Hr. Králové – Ml. Boleslav 2:0, Votroci won and will play the final of the group for placement

The match, which Hradec, as the home team, paradoxically started in the asylum in Mladá Boleslav, was opened by Vašulín’s foot in the fourth minute, but it did not surprise the goalkeeper Mikulce. After that, the Central Bohemians gained ground, but Kaulfus’s shot was called off due to offside.

Hradec took the lead when Koubek scored with a header from a corner kick in the 26th minute. Just two minutes later, the East Bohemians struck for the second time – this time, Vašulín punished the chaos in the Mladá Boleslav defense.

After the break, both teams increased the pace and after one of the fast breaks, Hradec could add a third goal. Goalkeeper Mikulec, however, dealt with Trusa’s attempt from an angle and with Kubala’s dangerous finish.

Mladá Boleslav threatened Suchomel’s shot and was even closer to the goal in the 75th minute. However, Ladro’s shot from a free kick was eliminated by goalkeeper Reichl, and Kušej in a good position sent the shot high above.

The Central Bohemians, in whose jersey midfielder Matějovský played his 400th league match, pushed the opponent in the end, but did not score a goal and their season ended. They will not follow up on last year’s triumph in the group for placement. Hradec, on the other hand, is still waiting for the final match for the million bonus against Liberec. “Votroci” won in the league after four matches and over Boleslav in the top competition for only the second time out of the last 12 duels.