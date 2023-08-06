HSV meets Karlsruhe: Tim Walter wants to be “lovely and nice”.

As of: 08/04/2023 4:42 p.m

In the previous season, coach Tim Walter was sent off with a red card in the second division away game in Karlsruhe. This time the HSV coach wants to improve – he demands “the right ingredients” from his players for the duel on Sunday.

As so often, it will be a heated game. HSV are guests in Karlsruhe on Sunday (1.30 p.m., in the NDR Livecenter), it is KSC’s first competitive game in the converted Wildpark Stadium. The duel between the two traditional clubs was sold out within hours, and Karlsruhe’s fans and players will do everything in their power to make the premiere a success.

Things were already turbulent last season: HSV wanted to take the lead in the league on matchday 24, but were 3-0 down at half-time. In the end it was 2:4, Javi Montero received a yellow card and red card for coach Tim Walter in added time.

“At that moment, my emotionality, which is my greatest strength, was my greatest weakness.”

— HSV coach Walter about his red card in Karlsruhe

“It’s an emotional story for me,” Walter said of the game. “I’m from there, I worked for the club for a long time.” This time he wants to stay good, said the HSV coach in the press conference before the second matchday. “I try to be as sweet and nice as I am at home or in the dressing room partially.”

Karlsruhe sees Walter as a candidate for promotion, highlighting newcomer Lars Stindl and top scorer Marvin Wanitzek. The HSV players would have to find the right recipe, according to Walter. “Our DNA is there. We have courage, passion, willingness. Then there are ingredients that my players also decide on. It’s important that they choose the right ingredient at the right moment.”

Thumbs up for Pherai – Hadzikadunic debut?

The pros should then also move away from the risky style of play, which has been decried and criticized several times in the past as “Walter Ball”. “If the guys choose the right ingredients and the balls are long, then that’s great.” There doesn’t have to be a spectacle like the 5-3 win against Schalke 04.

One of the best from last Friday, Immanuel Pherai, twisted his ankle on Wednesday and had to stop training. Walter gave the all-clear on Friday and expects the newcomer to return “quite normally” on Saturday. Should he initially sit on the bench in Karlsruhe, Levin Öztunali could play in the centre, Bakery Jatta on the wing.

Dennis Hadzikadunic could make his debut in defense, while captain Sebastian Schonlau is still out. According to Walter, William Mikelbrencis is making progress and is back on the pitch.

Karlsruhe: Drewes – Jung, Bormuth, Franke, Heise – Gondorf – Wanitzek, Nebel – Stindl – Zivzivadze, Schleusener.

HSV: Heuer Fernandes – van der Brempt, Ramos, Hadzikadunic, Heyer – Meffert – Pherai, Benes – Öztunali, Glatzel, Dompé.

