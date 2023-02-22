Huali teachers and students return to the cinema to start the first lesson of campus cultural activities in the new semesterFly into the homes of ordinary people

Caption: Huali teachers and students shared the source of watching the film/provided by the interviewee

College life is back on track, and on-campus movie theaters are open again. Yesterday, more than 800 party members and students of East China University of Science and Technology returned to the 800-seat theater located in Huali Fengxian Campus, watched the movie “The Jedi Counterattack of Chinese Ping Pong”, and invited Deng Chao and Yu Baimei to communicate on the spot. , opening the first lesson of campus cultural activities in the new semester.

Over the years, relying on the advantages of the school’s high-level table tennis team, “Huali Table Tennis” has successively trained a large number of athletes and college students, including Wang Yidi (currently ranked 4th in the world), Tie Yana, Shan Xiaona and other world famous players, and the construction results are remarkable. . In 2012, the Table Tennis Club of East China University of Science and Technology won the championship of the Chinese Table Tennis Club Super League, creating a miracle in the history of Table Tennis Super League, and it is the only university that has won this honor.

With such a relationship, when Hua Li watched a movie, he was more able toImmersively experience the history of Chinese table tennis that bravely faced difficulties and frustrations and achieved a Jedi counterattack. After understanding the story behind the film, I found that even in table tennis, which is a national strength, athletes will have moments of frustration. But in the face of the trough, the Chinese table tennis players used the belief in their hearts to show the Chinese sportsmanship of never giving up.

Huali student Yang Yiwei said: After attending the movie party class, I deeply realized that “although the mountains and rivers are safe, we should strive for self-improvement.” The national table tennis spirit is in line with the spirit of the Chinese Communists. The spirit of patriotism, the spirit of patriotism for the dignity of the motherland and the nation.

Xu Jing, who majored in Huali Industrial Design, said: After watching the movie, I am really grateful to everyone who worked for the birth of this movie. When we have just emerged from the epidemic, what the Chinese need most is the power of belief. The sentence “I have traveled to so many places in the world, the Chinese must be the most diligent nation.” deeply touched me. “That’s right, with Chinese people’s tenacity, why can’t they survive the cold winter? Why can’t Chinese people win if they have such a role model?”

After the film, the students had a face-to-face sharing session with the main creative team. When the two directors learned that East China University of Science and Technology has a deep relationship with the sport of table tennis, Deng Chao said: “I think we must come to the school to meet and communicate with you. This movie is made for young people. We should understand the story behind Guoping and carry forward the spirit of Guoping.”

Xinmin Evening News reporter Zhang Jiongqiang

