Hundreds of boats compete bravely to be the first, and the 5th Qingdao Dragon Boat Race kicks off in the High-tech Zone_Culture_Events_Life

The 5th Qingdao Dragon Boat Race kicked off in the high-tech zone

Peninsula News, June 22(Reporter Li Jingyuan) The gongs and drums are loud and the sky is full of songs, and the dragon boat races are in full swing. On June 22, the first Qingdao Dragon Boat Cultural Festival and the fifth Qingdao Dragon Boat Race kicked off in the beautiful Hulu Lane Theme Park of Qingdao High-tech Zone. More than 200 participating teams, more than 200 participating players, and more than 30,000 citizens and tourists from 11 teams from Qingdao’s government agencies, enterprises, institutions, social organizations, and universities gathered in Qingdao High-tech Zone to share the wonderful dragon boat event.

The dragon boat race started passionately and the race was brilliant

At 8:30 am on June 22, the much-watched dragon boat race officially opened. In the eye-catching area of ​​the competition, the guests and audience representatives present “painted the finishing touch” to the participating dragon boats together, wishing this year’s dragon boat race a smooth sailing and a successful start. The lively eye-catching scene and the wonderful opening performance instantly ignited the atmosphere of the scene.

At 9 o’clock in the morning, with a loud starting gun, the dragon boat race officially began. 11 teams rushed to the finish line, and the cheering cheers of the audience immediately sounded from the shore. Splashing waves, flying dragon flags, speeding dragon boats, the uniform sound of gongs and drums and the shouts of the audience on the sidelines instantly brought the atmosphere to a boiling point.

According to the organizing committee of the event, this year’s dragon boat race is divided into straight races, parades around the mark, water tug-of-war, etc. After fierce competition, the flame blue team finally won the championship. The team won the second place, and the convenience team, Gaotou Heli team and Dongtang film and television team won the third place. Gaoshi Bisheng Team and Dongtang Film and Television Team won the dragon boat tug-of-war competition. The basic engineering team of China Railway Construction Engineering, the high-tech management committee team, the TPV technology team, the Xiangmao Riverside team, and the China Science and Technology Information Association team won the moral fashion fleet.

Newly upgraded dragon boat activitiesCultural festival ignites summer

The fifth Dragon Boat Race kicked off, marking the strong return of the Dragon Boat Festival Dragon Boat Race in Qingdao High-tech Zone after three years, which was affected by the epidemic. This year’s dragon boat race, inheriting the tradition and boldly innovating, upgraded the dragon boat race to a “Dragon Boat Cultural Festival”, inheriting the dragon boat culture and integrating high-tech features. It is not only a carrier to promote the traditional culture of the Chinese nation, but also a window to show the image of Qingdao High-tech Zone.

The Dragon Boat Cultural Festival will run from June 17th to July 3rd. During the period, there will be themed activities such as “Carnival Amusement Park”, “Food Fair”, “Intangible Cultural Heritage Folklore Exhibition”, “Han Fu Elegant Charm”, as well as “Folk Custom Games”, “National Poetry Interpretation”, “Hand-painted Dragon Boat Festival·100-meter long scroll” and other cultural activities. Tourist activities, citizens and tourists can experience dragon boats, Hanfu experiences, pot throwing games, lantern blessings, etc. The Dragon Boat Culture Festival invites inheritors of intangible cultural heritage at the provincial, municipal and district levels to share intangible cultural heritage from the aspects of calligraphy and painting, clay figurines, sculptures, dough sculptures, etc., through the “visible and tangible” In this way, experience dragon boat sports, inherit the spirit of dragon boat, feel the charm of traditional culture, vigorously promote the excellent traditional Chinese culture, and enhance cultural self-confidence.

In order to increase the fun of the event, an NPC “check-in” activity was set up in the activity area of ​​the cultural festival. As long as citizens and tourists find the grandma in Hanfu who plays the role of “NPC”, they can receive colorful ropes and sachets, and participate in games such as throwing pots and shooting five poisons. , You can also “drop” dragon boat experience coupons, market consumption coupons, lanterns, sachets, colorful ropes and other exquisite gifts.

The new landmark of dragon boat culture polishes the high-tech new business card

As the host of this event, in recent years, the comprehensive environment of Qingdao High-tech Zone has been continuously optimized and improved. With the rapid growth of the population in the park, the regional cultural and sports industry has flourished, and the popularity and business atmosphere have accelerated.

Guided by the concept of “production, life, and ecology”, Qingdao High-tech Zone firmly follows the path of ecological priority, green cycle and low-carbon development. Taking the three-year tackling action of urban renewal and urban construction and the three-year action of park city construction as the starting point, we will continuously optimize the urban ecology and improve supporting construction, transform the excellent urban ecology and living environment into the most inclusive livelihood and well-being of the people, and create a livable A new city on the north bank that is suitable for business and tourism.

From the opening of the cultural and sports center with convenient facilities, to the launch of the Happy World Theme Park in the sports town, and to the upgrading project of the Xiangmao River Waterfront Park, Qingdao High-tech Zone has continuously improved the public service system for the whole people, so that citizens can enjoy a more fulfilling, richer and more enjoyable experience. Higher quality spiritual and cultural life.

Qingdao High-tech Zone will also take this opportunity of the Dragon Boat Culture Festival and Dragon Boat Race to create water entertainment activities with high-tech characteristics while inheriting traditional Chinese culture, enrich the material and cultural life of the people in the park, and actively build high-tech zones for foreign exchanges, A platform to display the image, let more people know the high-tech zone, understand the high-tech zone, and integrate into the high-tech zone.

