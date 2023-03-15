Status: 03/15/2023 4:53 p.m

A good 600 Eintracht supporters are in Naples. Before Frankfurt’s round of 16 second leg, there were clashes between the opposing fan groups.

In Naples there were first riots before Eintracht’s round of 16 second leg in the Champions League (Wednesday, 9 p.m.). According to the Italian news agency Ansa, people dressed in black and masked attacked a bar in downtown Naples with bottles on Wednesday. According to Ansa, there were also members of the Eintracht Ultras in the attacking group.

Frankfurters moved through Naples hours before the game

A large group of Frankfurters moved through the southern Italian city on Wednesday afternoon. The supporters had gathered in front of their hotel on the port and then walked together to Piazza del Gesú in the historic center of Naples. The supporters were accompanied by police and carabinieri forces, and a helicopter was also circling overhead. Observers spoke of up to 600 Frankfurters. There were initially no incidents during the march.

Missiles on Frankfurt buses

On Tuesday evening there were attacks by supporters of SSC Naples on Frankfurt. First, a group of a good 400 Eintracht Ultras arrived at Naples Central Station. These had been brought by the police in buses in the direction of the fan hotel. On the way, the buses had been shot at by strangers with flares.

According to local media reports, the attackers were Naples ultras who were ambushing the rival Frankfurters. As could be seen on an amateur video, the buses were able to continue.

Hotel complex completely locked down overnight

After the fan group from Frankfurt, which is said to include members of the friendly Ultras from Atalanta Bergamo, was brought to their hotel, the police sealed off the hotel complex overnight. Nobody came out. In front of the Eintracht team hotel, about 100 meters away, several police vehicles were parked at the same time to prevent possible attacks by Napoli fans.

After a legal stalemate, the Italian authorities had banned the sale of tickets to people from Frankfurt, Eintracht then waived the entire guest contingent. The two camps of fans clashed around the 2-0 win in the first leg of the Italians in Frankfurt.

Napoli ultras marched through the city armed

According to the police, various SSC Napoli fan groups are “closely observed” by the law enforcement officers. For example, when about 120 Napoli ultras gathered on the Piazza Dante on Tuesday evening. Several Eintracht supporters reported on social networks that larger Napoli fan groups, some armed with iron bars, were moving through the city.

Another incident occurred in the evening. An armed Napoli fan group pursued and threatened a group of Frankfurt journalists, including hr reporters. With the help of Italian civilian police, she was just able to get to her hotel. The police again warned of further acts of violence on Wednesday.

According to Ansa, a spokesman for an anti-terrorist unit of the Italian police “urgently” advised Frankfurt fans to stay in the hotel – to avoid contact. In a video, Napoli team captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo appealed to their own fans to refrain from violence and not to be provoked. The mayor of Naples condemned the events of the night and called for peaceful dealings. Around 800 police, carabinieri and special units are deployed.