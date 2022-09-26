Among the protagonists of the beautiful victory in Hungary, Gigio Donnarumma stands out, author of some decisive interventions. “It took the victory to restore some enthusiasm, even if there is no going back and the World Championship is an open wound. Now let’s go to the Final Four and try to win them. My saves? Sometimes a mistake can happen and for it’s hard for us goalkeepers. But you always have to work hard and understand where you went wrong. Unfortunately in June (with Germany, ed) I made a mistake that I shouldn’t have made. I worked on it, we talked about it with the coach. game already downhill and I killed her. I have to work on that too: understand when you can play the ball and when not. Now you have to move on. In today’s parades is it more instinct, technique or Mother Nature? Mother Nature I think. Now but I have to continue like this, I have to do it for all of Italy and for those who believe in me. I thank my family and my girlfriend “.