The coach on the eve of Hungary: “Ciro did everything to be there. Tomorrow I won’t change much”
Roberto Mancini and Italy have an important opportunity. Winning a very challenging Nations League group, however, passes from Monday’s trip to Budapest. In a complex moment for our football, however, it remains an excellent signal. The coach willingly answers questions about Ciro Immobile, who will not be in Hungary and who has fueled the debate on the lack of attachment to the national team by some players. “In the press conference – comments Mancini – I answered the questions, saying that Immobile did everything to be there but had to raise the white flag. Then I declared that you should love the national team a little more but things are not connected. : they were two different answers on two different topics “
THE MATCH
—
The coach then frames the game: “The game system? Now let’s see. We can also go back to 4-3-3 or re-propose 3-5-2: the important thing is to be aggressive. With the light trident we did well, it’s a chance. Scamacca has important qualities and can do more. The experience in England will help him in his growth. The boys are young, it’s true, but they played a good match against England. I don’t think there will be many for tomorrow changes compared to the last issue “.
September 25, 2022 (change September 25, 2022 | 18:57)
© breaking latest news