Roberto Mancini and Italy have an important opportunity. Winning a very challenging Nations League group, however, passes from Monday’s trip to Budapest. In a complex moment for our football, however, it remains an excellent signal. The coach willingly answers questions about Ciro Immobile, who will not be in Hungary and who has fueled the debate on the lack of attachment to the national team by some players. “In the press conference – comments Mancini – I answered the questions, saying that Immobile did everything to be there but had to raise the white flag. Then I declared that you should love the national team a little more but things are not connected. : they were two different answers on two different topics “