hunt for Leão’s heir. Vlahovic in the balance

Inter aim for the striker of the national team

Euroderby time for theInter preparing for the first round against Milan, but also pay attention to the transfer market with the Nerazzurri who would like to rout the competition by taking Mateo Reteguithe forward of the Tigre already in the Italian national team, in the summer he could attract the attention of various clubs.

Inter’s first offer would have been from 12 million euros to add to a young player, but in order not to risk taking it too long, the Nerazzurri could also put 20 million directly on the plate, trying to close. The young striker born in 1999 would reinforce the advanced department of the Milanese club, and above all he would protect theInter in case of transfers in the summer market session.

Milan: hunt for Leão’s heir

Il Milan like theInter looks forward to the game of the year, but keeps a close eye on the situation Rafael Leão, with the renewal of the Portuguese that has not yet arrived. The couple Maldini-Massara however, one would already like to protect in the event of ditching and the right lifebuoy would have a name and a surname, as reported by Fichajes.netthe Rossoneri would set their sights on Noah Langfootballer born in 1999 currently under the Club Brugge.

The Rossoneri could study the situation and make an offer to the Belgian team. The Milanese move with the lights off, trying however not to complicate too much a negotiation that could take off at any moment.

Vlahovic: prima Manchester, poi Birmingham

The assignment of Dusan Vlahovic it is always a topic of interest and a primary issue in Turin. After the failed negotiation with Arsenal in the winter transfer market session, Manchester United seemed to be the club most interested in the former Fiorentina striker.

Initially Juve had set a price, but after the performances they were not a little enthusiastic 100 million they really seemed too many, the bianconeri should lower their demands but pay attention to the interest of theAston Villa that he would be about to deliver an offering to the Old Lady. The interest for Vlahovic what’s in Premier League it could then trigger an auction and this is what the hopes the Juventuseven if in the current state of things the player’s rating is no longer the initial one.

Henry talks about Messi

In home PSG continue to keep the matter on the table Lionel Messi. After the suspension of the Argentine and strong doubts about the future of Pulce, too Thierry Henry he had his say about it: “Much more serious things have happened in the club but Messi has paid. He is right? No, you can’t skip training”

The Sergeant’s Shame

Mateja Kezmanagent of Sergej Milinkovic-Savicdefended his client who in recent days has been criticized for his latest performance, in an interview with Sports Courier Kezman he said: “There are those who use too strong words to discuss him and his form, they are enemies of Lazio. He’s a disgrace, he tries to create problems within the group and to weaken the team. He’s not having his best time, it’s true, but in 8 years he’s hardly ever been below his level. He can also have a few bad weeks, he’s just a man and in his private life he can have some ups and downs. He is working hard these days to find his best form and ‘die’ for the Lazio shirt in these last 4 matches. he does it to help the club reach the fantastic goal of the Champions League. No one has the right to judge Sergej’s attitude, his loyalty, and to doubt his love for Lazio because he has shown in all these years, in every single day, that he is a Lazio warrior, the Sergeant. It’s very unkind for him and for me to hear stories every day, from those people I mentioned earlier, regarding his contract, future, etc.’