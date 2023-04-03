Home Sports Hütter is working on engagement in England
Sports

Hütter is working on engagement in England

Hütter is working on engagement in England

Coach Adi Hütter, who is currently without a club, would like to look after a football club in Great Britain. “My big goal is the Premier League, that’s what we’re working on,” the 53-year-old told the German trade journal “kicker”. The Vorarlberger was most recently active in the German Bundesliga for Borussia Mönchengladbach and before that for Eintracht Frankfurt.

“There may be one or the other option,” said the ex-Salzburg coach. “There were several interesting inquiries last year, including from the Premier League. But that would have come too soon.” The coach has been without a club since leaving Gladbach in the summer of last year.

