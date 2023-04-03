Status: 04/03/2023 05:59 am The B110 between Görke near Anklam and Groß Toitin near Jarmen (Vorpommern-Greifswald district) will be completely closed for at least a month from 6 a.m. today. The Neustrelitz road construction authority has the road surface renewed here.

Since the asphalting is heavily dependent on the weather, the Neustrelitz road construction authority has already signaled that there could still be changes for the full closures.

The B110 is closed on these sections

The work will be divided into two construction phases. On the one hand from Groß Toitin to the descent to Steinmocker. And on the other hand between the Dersewitz and Stolpe an der Peene descents. Tourist traffic in the direction of Usedom should be diverted over the country road and Völschow as well as over the B197 and B199. Residents, on the other hand, must note that they use other municipal and district roads. This should be particularly stressful for the municipality of Neetzow-Liepen, because this is located in the middle of the construction site sections. Public transport, which does not serve the route, is also affected by the closures. Only the school buses are allowed to pass through the construction sites until 8 a.m.