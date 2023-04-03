Home News Full closure on the B110 between Jarmen and Anklam | > – News
News

Full closure on the B110 between Jarmen and Anklam | > – News

by admin
Full closure on the B110 between Jarmen and Anklam | > – News

Status: 04/03/2023 05:59 am

The B110 between Görke near Anklam and Groß Toitin near Jarmen (Vorpommern-Greifswald district) will be completely closed for at least a month from 6 a.m. today. The Neustrelitz road construction authority has the road surface renewed here.

Since the asphalting is heavily dependent on the weather, the Neustrelitz road construction authority has already signaled that there could still be changes for the full closures.

The B110 is closed on these sections

The work will be divided into two construction phases. On the one hand from Groß Toitin to the descent to Steinmocker. And on the other hand between the Dersewitz and Stolpe an der Peene descents. Tourist traffic in the direction of Usedom should be diverted over the country road and Völschow as well as over the B197 and B199. Residents, on the other hand, must note that they use other municipal and district roads. This should be particularly stressful for the municipality of Neetzow-Liepen, because this is located in the middle of the construction site sections. Public transport, which does not serve the route, is also affected by the closures. Only the school buses are allowed to pass through the construction sites until 8 a.m.

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Radio MV | News from Mecklenburg-West Pomerania | 04/02/2023 | 3:00 p.m

See also  Colombian arrested for alleged counterfeiting of coins in Ecuador.

You may also like

Finland’s social democrats lose election

Erdogan to the US Ambassador Kılıçdaroğlu brush: It’s...

The declaration of income tax taxable year 2022...

The man borrowed millions and died, and his...

Tips and tricks to optimize your cloud spend...

CAF Cup (J6): ​​ASKO ends the competition in...

Millionaires breathe easy with the return of Vega...

After almost a year: Fernando Alonso and Andrea...

British media named Taiwan for fear of losing...

Relationship between knowledge and paradigm

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy