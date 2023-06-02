Summer has arrived in Trieste, everyone at the beach – Friuli VG

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, JUNE 02 – The still low temperature of the sea did not discourage the people of Trieste who, taking advantage of the first real sunny (festive) day, today many flocked to the Barcola seafront to get a tan, take a little ‘ of heat and, the bravest, take a bath.



After the wave of low temperatures of the past few weeks and the uncertain weather conditions of the last few days, with even significant temperature variations, today was finally a sunny, warm day, which lasted for the whole day. Therefore, as is tradition, many went to Barcola, the seafront promenade that from the city reaches the Castle of Miramare, where they stretched out on the various pavements.



The kiosks and bars from the pine forest onwards are also crowded, with the coast typically divided into sectors between adolescents, boys, Latinos, adults and other groups. (HANDLE).

