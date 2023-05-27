Hyundai and Kia renew partnership with FIFA until 2030 – Sport Marketing News

The affiliates of Hyundai Motor Group (the group), Hyundai Motor Company e Kia Corporationhave jointly announced the renewal of their respective partnerships with FIFA until 2030, with the entry into the collaboration of Boston Dynamics e Supernal, subsidiaries of the Group. The partnerships will cover a wide range of major FIFA events, such as the highly anticipated FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 and FIFA World Cup 2026. Hyundai and Kia’s support of FIFA has been ongoing for more than two decades, with a new emphasis recently on the growth and development of women’s competitions.

To mark the occasion, a signing ceremony was held in Zurich (Switzerland), at which the FIFA President Gianni Infantino e Karl Kim – President of Hyundai Motor Group – officially signed the agreement which symbolizes the two partners’ joint commitment to making football truly global. “We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with Hyundai and Kia. Over the years, they have consistently demonstrated their commitment to supporting FIFA and we appreciate their dedication to improving the overall experience of our tournaments,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “As we enter this new era together, we are excited about the prospects for Boston Dynamics and Supernal to join the partnership. Together, we will continue to work to unite the world through football.”

“On behalf of Hyundai Motor Group, we are honored to renew our partnership with FIFA, thus reinforcing our long-standing commitment to the world of football,” added Karl Kim, President of Hyundai Motor Group. “As we embark on this renewed partnership, we look forward to showcasing the potential of our mobility solutions and brands on a global scale. Together with FIFA, we aim to inspire and unite fans around the world through the power of football.”

As official mobility partners of FIFA, Hyundai and Kia will continue to play a vital role in ensuring smooth and efficient transport operations at global events and competitions. Thanks to their extensive global distribution network, the two automakers will supply a complete range of vehicles capable of meeting all of FIFA’s transport needs, enabling the movement of teams, officials and personnel. The Group’s subsidiaries dedicated to the mobility of the future, Boston Dynamics and Supernal, will join the agreement to showcase expertise, technologies and a sustainable approach to innovation to a truly global audience.