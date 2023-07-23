Home » I believe in what I do. He heard about the pressure in Baník, the hunger for reinforcements, goalkeepers and Almási
It is included in the trust as well as ten new reinforcements. “I feel more responsibility towards the fans than pressure,” says Baník Ostrava football coach Pavel Hapal in a big interview for Sport.cz. He believes that last season, in which the Ostrava club struggled in the group for survival, will not be repeated. The 53-year-old coach admits that he did not think about resigning during the difficult spring. “I’m not a person who runs away from a fight,” he emphasizes. Baník starts the new season today from 15:00 with a duel in Liberec.

