Weekly horoscope from July 24 to 30, 2023 | Magazine | Horoscope

Read the weekly horoscope from July 24 to 30, 2023!

Source: Shutterstock/Dzhulbee

Read the weekly horoscope from July 24 to 30, 2023 and find out what the stars tell you when it comes to love, work and health!

ABOVE

The weekly horoscope from July 24 to 30, 2023 brings you unexpected changes in the business field. This will be an ideal week for all Aries who are engaged in private business or who do business with people from abroad. In the middle of the week, you can expect monetary gains that will improve your financial situation. There will be no significant changes when it comes to love, you will be focused on order, work and discipline. Good health, beware of overeating. Your best days will be Tuesday and Wednesday.

BIK

Your weekly horoscope predicts a new acquaintance. A sudden departure for a celebration or a short trip opens up the possibility of entering into a new relationship. You are ready to give it a chance, because the energy of a person of the opposite sex will cloud your mind. Astrologers advise you not to compare a potential partner with someone from the past, it will ruin your good times. The end of the week brings news in the business field, patience will be key. Your best days will be Monday and Friday.

GEMINI

The beginning of the week starts turbulently. Difficulties arise from all sides, you will have the impression that nothing is going your way. Consider whether you’re pushing yourself too hard in situations where you shouldn’t be investing so much energy. A family member draws your attention to potential “dangers”, but you are determined to make your own decisions. Listen to other people’s advice, this is the moment when you can’t be realistic. The mood will improve during the weekend. Your best days will be Saturday and Sunday.

RAK

The weekly horoscope from July 24 to 30, 2023 reminds you to pay attention to your activities. You are too focused on the events of other people’s lives, while you sweep your own problems under the carpet. Difficult communication with a partner leads to conflicts that can escalate. Many Cancers will choose to end a toxic relationship, and the end can bring transformation. Good week for all job seekers, the stars advise you to get active. Your best days will be Thursday and Sunday.

LAV

Week of pleasure! You radiate positive energy and attract the same kind of events. You enjoy spending time, socializing, friends and it will be like that throughout this week. It is possible to meet a person from the past, you will like communication and a nice gesture. This week you can achieve everything you want with half the trouble. Your charisma will overcome your skills, just show up and you’ll outshine whoever you have in mind! Your best days will be Monday and Wednesday.

A VIRGIN

This week you are in “sweet pain”. Flirting with a person you’ve liked for a long time is slowly but surely getting bigger. You can expect an outpouring of emotions, you are ready to commit yourself more seriously than ever. The advice is to let yourself go, because great events are yet to come. An excellent period for introducing physical activity or changes regarding physical appearance. It’s not a good time to take out a loan, better wait until next week. Your best days will be Tuesday and Friday.

VACANCY

The weekly horoscope from July 24 to 30, 2023 warns you about the secrets you have been carrying out for some time. The truth will come out during these days, and this can bring a rift in the relationship with a close person. The stars advise you to react first yourself, and not to let everything take its course. Whether it’s business or love, be honest. A stone will fall from your heart, and already next week you will feel a big change. Your best days will be Wednesday and Sunday.

SCORPIO

Scorpio, someone has finally “caught” your heart! As you question what you really feel, this is the week when you will realize that attention is abnormally pleasing to you. You will decide to finally relax and enjoy the energy of the opposite sex. You missed feeling desirable again, and a great surprise is coming during the weekend. This could be just what you’ve been dreaming of or something you’ve never tried before. Success at work! Your best days will be Monday and Saturday.

SAGITTARIUS

Your weekly horoscope from July 24 to 30, 2023 says that you are in a rather bad mood, anxious, and this makes it difficult for you to concentrate on your obligations, of which you have many. There are some challenges ahead of you in family relationships as well, but an honest conversation and well-intentioned advice from an older person will help you solve it. At the end of the week, the financial situation improves, be patient. Possible insomnia. Your best days will be Thursday and Friday.

CAPRICORN

The weekly horoscope advises you to start the week focused on your goals. In this way, you will gain self-confidence, and you will gain the respect of everyone around you. You are ready to open up to your partner about some things you haven’t talked about before, this will deepen your relationship. At the end of the week, you will have many obligations, which will burden you a lot, so it would be good to find some way to relax. Your best days will be Tuesday and Sunday.

AQUARIUS

You are tormented by monotony, which is why you are easily prone to getting into trouble. Boredom moves can cause big problems in interpersonal relationships, try to be patient. A shorter trip would be the best solution, you would like the distance from your place of residence. Postpone the signing of important contracts, and if you can’t, check all the details carefully. Everything goes well in love, you are satisfied. Your best days will be Friday and Saturday.

FISH

The weekly horoscope from July 24 to 30, 2023 brings you changes in the love field. Many Pisces are ready to take the next step with their partner, while singles are waiting for an unusual entry into a new relationship. This can happen with someone you’ve known almost your whole life, so the sparks you feel will surprise you quite a bit. A great opportunity to show all your skills at work, don’t miss it. Get more sleep and increase your vitamin intake.

How are the stars in your favor today? Advice from our astrologers for health, love and work awaits you every day on Viber. APPLY HERE.

BONUS VIDEO:

01:29 Can Christianity and astrology go together? Source: TikTok/thatastrologeeguy

Izvor: TikTok/thatastrologeeguy

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

