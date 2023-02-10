Home Sports “I broke it, he doesn’t understand anything”- breaking latest news
"I broke it, he doesn't understand anything"- breaking latest news

“I broke it, he doesn’t understand anything”- breaking latest news

A private whatsapp audio appears in which the former Under 21 coach would speak of Zaniolo (who, however, is never named): «Today everyone tells me that I was right; this is a big problem for him, for life, he doesn’t understand anything”

Nicolo Zaniolo is also involved in these hours in favor of families affected by the earthquake in Turkey. He has officially been a Galatasaray player since Wednesday 8 February, the departure from Rome was turbulent and relations (even with the fans) abruptly broke down when Zaniolo asked for the transfer, did not participate in team activities and then presented a certificate doctor for «market stress».

The yellow and red playmaker (the colors are similar) therefore begins his new adventure, but it is probably too soon to leave behind the controversies and even the poisons of the last few weeks spent in Italy.


In the past few hours, a private audio has emerged, which later became public, attributed to Gigi Di Biagioin which the former Under 21 coach — the voice is undoubtedly his — would comment on Zaniolo’s situation.

The conditional is a must because in the audio Di Biagio never pronounces Nicolò’s name: but the reconstruction made by the former coach actually seems to coincide with Zaniolo’s parable in the Under 21.

In the audio, Di Biagio can be heard addressing a certain Maurizio and saying: «I’m the wrong person to talk about it, I sent him away from the Under 21 team, I made it through. I sent him to the stands hoping I could catch him in time but nothing… Today everyone tells me I was right, this is a big problem for him, for life, he doesn’t understand a ca…”.

Di Biagio then refers to the protagonist of the audio – which, we repeat, is never made explicit – with a heavy insult, which we have chosen not to report.

Di Biagio, speaking of the exclusion, could be referring to the 2019 European Championships, when both Zaniolo and Kean were sent to the stands for disciplinary reasons after arriving late for a technical meeting.

February 10, 2023 (change February 10, 2023 | 1:45 pm)

