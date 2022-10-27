If it were a movie, this story would start like this. Naples, October 1989, paranza of robbers at work at the Banco di Napoli. They enter the bank at night, open the vault, steal gold, jewels, the famous earrings that the champion wears to the lobes from a safe deposit box and then, halt, general surprise, they all stop, exchange quick signs of understanding, time jump , change of scene. More than thirty years later, the confession of Michelangelo Mazza arrives, repentant, at the time of the facts in the paranza of the robbery, who later became a Camorra killer.