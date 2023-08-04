I Magic donated Ron DeSantis, NBPA protests

In the last few hours, the $50,000 donation made by the Orlando Magic to the presidential campaign of Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida who is running for the Republican party nomination in the 2024 elections, has caused discussion. The Magic are owned by the DeVos family, including the former Trump administration Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

The move provoked an official reaction from the NBPA, which distanced itself from the Magic’s decision, emphasizing that it is not supported by the players.

