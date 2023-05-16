ADIZERO’s new running shoes debut in Chengdu to help runners achieve new goals_TOM News

Review of live activities in Chengdu Station of China Athletics Street Tournament

On May 13, 2023, the Chengdu Station of the 2023 China Athletics Street Tournament kicked off.The event on this site has gathered a group of triple jump players such as Zhu Yaming, the runner-up of the Tokyo Olympics, and Fang Yaoqing, the runner-up of the National Games.. The Adidas street experience space was set up on site, allowing the audience to experience the “magic weapon” on the track and field and feel the “pace law” of the marathon world champion. In addition, the “new member” of the ADIZERO running shoe series, which was born for breaking records, also made its debut in this event, feasting the eyes of the audience.

Track and field street tour lights up the night sky of Chengdu

[The streets of Chengdu “jump” out of extraordinary track and field players and “burn” Rongcheng]

Since 2015, the China Athletics Street Tournament has left its exclusive mark in dozens of cities across the country in the past 9 years. The combination of exciting track and field competitions and bustling street night scenes has created a different spark.







Chengdu Concert Hall is full of seats

In the competition in Xiamen, the women’s pole vault record was broken in one fell swoop, and the good momentum continued in Chengdu this time. Zhu Yaming performed well and stood out among the famous triple jump players, winning the championship with a score of 16.86 meters. Su Wen won the runner-up and Fang Yaoqing won the third. The breakthrough of excellent results is inseparable from the escort of the ADIZERO series. In addition to the triple jump arena, the performance of the ADIZERO series on the runway is also very eye-catching.







Zhu Yaming won the championship with a score of 16.86 meters

[The “magic weapon” born to break the record and the world champion staged a “race across time and space”]

Along with the exciting competition, there is also Adidas street experience space. The development history of the ADIZERO running shoe series is displayed in the experience space. From its launch in 2005 to today, the ADIZERO running shoe series is worthy of the reputation of “born to break records”. In 2022, the ADIZERO series won as many as 22 championships throughout the year, and even led the world‘s six major marathon championships in 2022.

Entering 2023, the ADIZERO series once again helped elite runners win the men’s and women’s doubles in the Shanghai Half Marathon. The defending champion of Poma, Chebet, won the championship again wearing ADIZERO ADIOS PRO3. In the Adidas ADIZERO: record-breaking journey that just ended at the end of April, the ADIZERO series once again witnessed 6 national records, 2 world records, and 1 regional record being refreshed by runners.







“Record Smasher” ADIZERO series products appeared in the street experience space

In the experience space, the audience can not only have a glimpse of the development history and brilliant achievements of the ADIZERO running shoes series, but also feel the real pace of the marathon world champion Tamirat Tola in the 2022 World Athletics Championships on the treadmill, and compete with the world‘s top players. Race across time and space.







The audience competed with the top players across time and space on the treadmill

In addition, the Adidas street experience space also brings many new experiences to the audience, such as “breaking through” the constraints of gravity on the street, and personally experiencing the charm of pole vaulting. The winning result of the triple jump world champion (18.04m) was also reproduced on the spot, and combined with the lights of the triple jump position marks, the audience was as shocked as if they were on the spot.







Citizens came to the scene one after another to feel the charm of track and field on the street

[ADIZERO running shoes series has added “new members” with multi-performance enhancements to help one win]

Another big surprise of the event was the collective appearance of the “new members” of the ADIZERO running shoe series, which are the new colors of ADIOS 8, BOSTON 12 and ADIOS PRO 3. The consistent design concept of this series of running shoes is “increasing by reducing”, providing runners with a lighter racing experience. The exhibition of three new products in the Adidas street experience space also attracted the audience to stop and check in.







ADIZERO’s new products attracted many audiences to stop and check in

ADIOS 8 is newly upgraded with a “thin enough and vigorous” attitude. The midsole integrates LIGHTSTRIKE PRO and a new generation of LIGHTSTRIKE 2.0 midsole foam, and is equipped with TORSION RODS 2.0 anti-torsion system to help runners explode faster.







The eighth generation ADIOS brand new upgrade debut

In addition to the newly upgraded ADIOS series, BOSTON and ADIOS PRO series have also been updated. As a panacea running shoe with both training and racing functions, BOSTON 12 has further reduced the weight compared with the previous generation. The newly upgraded midsole foam provides comfortable cushioning for runners, and the rigid propulsion structure has also been fully upgraded to help runners Prepare boldly.

The midsole of Adidas racing flagship running shoes ADIOS PRO 3 is equipped with double-layer LIGHTSTRIKE PRO foam and embedded with ENERGYRODS 2.0 energy carbon columns to provide runners with better energy feedback. ADIOS PRO 3 has become the favorite choice of many elite runners with its impressive record of breaking 6 world records within one year and its sincere running shoe technology. The new color scheme unveiled this time provides consumers with richer choices.







ADIZERO family products are renewed and upgraded

BOSTON 12 will be first released on the adidas APP on May 30. At that time, go to the adidas APP and search for “running week” to get there directly with one click. The new colors of ADIOS 8 and ADIOS PRO 3 will be officially launched on June 1st. For more details, please go to adidas official app, adidas official WeChat applet, adidas official mall and designated retail stores.



0