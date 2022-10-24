The Spaniard overtakes Draper in comeback and hits the first success on the circuit from the US Open title. Jannik Wednesday in Vienna: “I’m fine, I’ll try to raise the level”

Carlos Alcaraz is back on the field after a fleeting appearance at the ATP 500 in Astana, who came out on his debut against the always insidious David Goffin. This time, despite having to fight, he managed to beat British Next Gen Jack Draper in three sets in a comeback 3-6 6-2 7-5 in the third match point. The 19-year-old Spaniard and the 20-year-old British southpaw have in two less years than Roger Federer, who is at home in Basel (and won 10 titles between 2006 and 2019) but who did not want to return for a post-retirement greeting. The British number 45 in the world broke the serve from the number 1 teenager in the world twice in the first set, committing just 3 free mistakes.

But Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil reacted immediately without giving his rival a chance in the next two sets. It is Alcaraz’s first win on the circuit since he became number 1 in the world by winning the US Open. “At the beginning of the match it was tough – explained the Spaniard immediately after the match -. I made several mistakes because I wanted to be too aggressive and the pitch is a bit slow. So I tried to concentrate and change my mind a bit. tactics and it worked, but it wasn’t easy because Jack is playing very well. ” In Basel on Wednesday it’s our Lorenzo Musetti’s turn, fresh off the title in Naples against Matteo Berrettini. The Italian number 3 and 23 in the world will face Albert Ramos Vinolas, number 40 in the first round. It will be the third direct confrontation between the blue and the expert Spanish left-handed who are 1-1 in the previous matches. See also Tennis, Indian Wells: Paolini stops in the 3rd round, Sinner loses an opponent for the ATP Finals

In Vienna Sinner and Sonego — After Matteo Berrettini’s forfeit, struggling with yet another injury, this time to his left foot, Lorenzo Sonego (Tuesday against Ruusuvuori) and Jannik Sinner (Wednesday) take the field in Vienna. The South Tyrolean who is trying to take advantage of the last chances to win a place in the Nitto ATP Finals, spoke to the ATP website about his physical condition: “The ankle is fine – he said -. In the last two weeks I have not played a lot at tennis, but in Vienna we try to raise the level “. The Nitto Atp Finals for jannil “are a very important tournament. I’m not thinking about it so much, but as long as it is mathematically still possible, I won’t stop believing it. Also because it costs nothing to believe …”.

October 25, 2022 (change October 25, 2022 | 00:03)

