He presented himself to the investigators in Bolzano Avni Mecjathe husband of Alexandra Elena Mocanu, the 35-year-old woman, found murdered in their apartment last night. The 49-year-old construction worker would leave for Albania, his hometown, over the weekend, but then return to Bolzano. He is currently in the prosecutor’s office. An autopsy will be performed on the victim’s body tomorrow. At the moment it is known that she has been hit several times with a blunt object, more violently in the head than her. Immediately the investigations, coordinated by the prosecutor Claudia Andres, had focused on the hypothesis of femicide, but until now there were no traces of her husband.

Continuous quarrels

“We heard them arguing often. From their apartment we heard frequent loud arguments between the two of them and this also happened on Saturday evening, until about 10.30 pm, then we heard drawers slamming and then nothing more. Silence until Sunday, when it is the police arrived with the fire brigade to enter the apartment “. To say it some neighbors of the couple.

The body wrapped in a blanket

The couple got married on 9 August 2020 and previously resided in Verona. Alexandra worked in a bar inside the Centrum shopping center, in via Galvani. His body was found wrapped in a blanket inside the apartment located on the fifth floor of the building (at number 42 / D of viale Trieste) where on the ground floor there is a well-known pizzeria and in front of it there is the structure of the lido. municipal and the football stadium ‘Druso’.

In flight

The husband left Bolzano with his wife’s car, from which he also stole the mobile phone. The man had contact with some relatives who are in the province of Verona announcing that he had to flee because he was wanted. An autopsy was arranged on the woman’s body.