Dear Director,

for the medical unions of Anaao & Cimo Fesmed, it is necessary to delete in every part of the glossary of the nursing discipline the words that directly or indirectly can evoke biased interpretations regarding acts or processes of health care which, for them, can lead to misunderstandings about the specificity of the medical profession

The vocabulary used by Aran and the trade union contractors in the text of the pre-agreement on the renewal of the National Collective Labor Agreement for the health sector ends up in a sort of “epopeic” dispute. In fact, the description of the role and the functions attributable to the professionals of the health care roles assigned by the contractual institution of the organizational and professional function is disputed.

In the joint note of the two enlightened medical unions (18 October ca) the sentences reported in the pre-intended to be changed due to their interpretative “ambiguity” are within two specific articles and exactly:

art. 28 (Content and requirements of organizational function assignments)

29 (Content and requirements of professional duties)

It is useless to emphasize to the Nursing class, but also to all the health professions, considering that the contractual institution of the positions provided for by the “new” CCNL refers to all the health professions, that it is yet another foolish attempt aimed at using every useful tool (in this case the CCNL of the sector staff) to exalt and believe that the medical profession (actually a residual part) is the father of any health act, including those pertaining to the health professions and in particular to nurses.

Greater attention and full reading of the CCNL starting from the new professional classification system accompanied by the annexes on the declaration of the functions and activities of the professions, would have led the “enlightened” of the dispute, to better reflections

I am concerned about the late and ephemeral interpretation of the medical unions of Anaao & Cimo Fesmed on the hypothesis of agreement and their request for examination and modification of the disputed article, since it comes when the hypothesis of agreement is in the final phase having already received the OK, it is signed by the Council of Ministers.

I believe that a possible acceptance by the Court of Auditors (the last body, with the sole function of certifying the economic contents of the CCNL) to which the doctors’ objection is addressed, is intolerable.

Saverio AndreulaPresident of the Order of Nurses of Bari

October 24, 2022

