Liu Xiaoqing, who is nearly 70 years old, is on fire and is surrounded by onlookers: she has a slender body and her skin is tight like a girl

Recently, Liu Xiaoqing shared a set of his latest photos. In the photo, Liu Xiaoqing is wearing a blue and white fishtail dress, showing right-angled shoulders, a graceful figure, a girl-like skin, and a good complexion.

Liu Xiaoqing, born in Fuling, Chongqing, graduated from the Sichuan Conservatory of Music, an actress in Mainland China, and a national first-class actor. In 1973, starred in “The Great Wall of the South China Sea” and jumped onto the screen since then. In 1979, with the “Little Flower” cut a figure. In 1980, he won the Best Supporting Actor Award at the 3rd Popular Film Hundred Flowers Awards for his role in “Look at this Family”.

In 1995 starred in the TV series “Wu Zetian”. In 2004, starred in the TV series “Who is the Lord of the Ups and Downs”. In 2005, he starred in the TV series “Lotus Lantern” and played the role of the Queen Mother.

After reading it, many netizens sighed, they are 70 years old, but this figure is really invincible, but the face looks very unnatural, what do you think?