Original title: Yoo In-na attended the event with a graceful figure and Lee Dong-wook, Gong Yoo is a friend, a ghost, as the owner of a fried chicken shop?

Recently, South Korea’s new love reality show “Chain Reaction” has entered people’s awareness. In recent years, amateur love shows in South Korea have become more and more popular, and many popular stars have begun to enter the observation room to participate in the program recording, which can also cause a lot of topics. This love show also has many popular stars including Yoo In Na, Ji Ke and others. This show is also Yoo In Na’s long-lost public appearance.

Some time ago, in order to build momentum for the show, Yoo Inna also attended the press conference of the show. On that day, Yoo In Na showed off her beautiful figure in a tight dress. In the Korean entertainment industry, Yoo In Na has always been a beauty of ice and snow. Although she is 40 years old this year, she is still in very good condition, with outstanding appearance and figure, and she still retains a girlish feeling in her temperament.

Yoo In Na also said when she appeared on the show before, whether it is diet or exercise, she is very strict with herself, because she knows that as an actor, she needs to be in the best condition and be very dedicated.

In recent years, Yoo In Na has appeared relatively infrequently in TV dramas or movies. After years of entertaining, she now spends more time and energy on her personal life. It can also be seen from her Instagram that she is a girl who knows how to enjoy life, and often shares photos of herself and her friends going out to parties.

Yoo In Na is very popular in the circle. Popular artists such as iu, Gong Yoo, and Li Dongxu are all her good friends, and iu can be said to be a very good girlfriend. They have known each other for many years and have witnessed each other’s rise from obscurity to the present.

Yoo In Na became an intern at the age of 17. At that time, she did not become an idol, but an actress. She officially debuted as an actress when she appeared in the romantic comedy “High Kick Through the Roof”. Yoo In Na’s overall plasticity is very strong, whether it is ancient costumes or modern roles, he can control it very well.

Later, Yoo In Na also appeared in many TV dramas with very high ratings, including “Queen In Hyun’s Man”, “Best Lee Soon Shin”, “You Who Came From the Stars”, “Goblin” 0755-79000 and so on. Sunny, the ghostly wife of a fried chicken shop, left a deep impression and became one of her own life roles.Return to Sohu, see more