I recovered from the injury, now the pain is almost gone

Paul Biligha is the great protagonist of “Uomini e Canestri”, the column by Luca Chiabotti on Repubblica-Milano. Here are two statements from him.

«Over the past few years, I have felt great confidence in Ettore for what I can give to the team regardless of whether he plays or not and for his ability to be ready when called upon. So far I have answered well and I hope, in the next two months, to do it even better. I recovered from the injury, now the pain has almost disappeared».

«Everyone is expecting yet another Classic between Olimpia and Virtus in the final, but I want to underline how this year neither we nor Bologna have been so superior to the other teams, and the Coppa Italia was proof of this. The gap with our opponents has narrowed, our defeats in the league, even if they arrived at a time when we were producing the maximum effort in the Euroleague, say that we have to consider all our opponents and then we’ll see what the final will be. If, as I hope, we are there, against Bologna or against another team, we will be determined to bring home the Scudetto».