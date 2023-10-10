Home » «I want to fight for the World Cup with Shiffrin»- Corriere TV
Sports

«I want to fight for the World Cup with Shiffrin»- Corriere TV

by admin
«I want to fight for the World Cup with Shiffrin»- Corriere TV

The Aosta Valley champion ready for the new ski season: «I’m not as regular as Mikaela, I enjoy it more. But I’m lucky”

Daniele Sparisci / Daniele Sparisci / CorriereTv

Federica Brignone, the only Italian to win the overall World Cup. She is coming off an almost perfect season with two medals at the World Championships. She is active in the fight against climate change: «We athletes must set an example, we cannot change the world: but small gestures make the difference». (Daniele Sparisci)

October 9, 2023 – Updated October 9, 2023, 3:02 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  Europeans, two other silvers with Marchet and Specia

You may also like

Uruguay’s Ronald Araujo and Federico Valverde to Lead...

Los Angeles 2028 doesn’t want breakdancing

Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers Set for...

Pogba stopped by doping, letter from Juventus

NHL | Striker Zohorna headed from Pittsburgh to...

Naples, Garcia risks dismissal: meeting with De Laurentiis

Cricket and baseball are set to make a...

Veljko Paunovic sets the record straight, remains with...

DEALER RUNNER EXPERIENCE 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

Klapka will fight for the premiership in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy