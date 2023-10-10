«I want to fight for the World Cup with Shiffrin»- Corriere TV

The Aosta Valley champion ready for the new ski season: «I’m not as regular as Mikaela, I enjoy it more. But I’m lucky”

Federica Brignone, the only Italian to win the overall World Cup. She is coming off an almost perfect season with two medals at the World Championships. She is active in the fight against climate change: «We athletes must set an example, we cannot change the world: but small gestures make the difference». (Daniele Sparisci)

