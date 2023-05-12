“I want to win with style, I learned that from my dad” – breaking latest news

Of Pierfrancesco Catucci

Son of art (his father Riccardo won two titles and team manager of Itas), Alessandro Michieletto has already conquered world and European gold

A protagonist championship final, a blue summer at the gates as world and European champion, many responsibilities. Alessandro Michieletto is only 21 years old, but he speaks as a veteran from his height of 211cm. Tonight he scored the first match point with the Itas Trentino shirt, which he has always worn and where he is now technical leader and cover man.

Yet the most important successes have only come in the national team.



With Trento I won the Super Cup and lost two Champions League finals, but I’d like to update my bulletin board soon.

How heavy is this challenge?



Sunday’s victory gives us some serenity, but to win in Civitanova we can’t repeat the mistakes of race 2.

In such a strange season, when did you start believing in the Scudetto?



In clubs like Trento, you are always projected at your best. In sport, starting defeated would mean not giving value to daily efforts. The goal was to get to play these matches, the most beautiful. We are here, we enjoy them and we will give everything.

one of the teachings of your father Riccardo, team manager of Trento and double champion of Italy as a player?



One of many.

Somebody else?



With my mother, she gave me the tools to handle the sudden notoriety and the pressures that come with it. But also apparently more trivial things, like always returning the affection of the fans, even when you just want to run away in the shower. Small attentions that, together, make the difference.

How has your relationship changed?



When I was in the youth team, we saw each other less. Now we are in the gym together every day, but each respects the role of the other. a relationship that has evolved over time. He knows I need my space and he doesn’t interfere, I ditto.

In the family, between sisters, girlfriend, uncles, cousins ​​and even grandfather, home volleyball.



a thread that binds us, but it has never been an obsession. For me, my father, my sisters now a job that we live as a great passion.

A passion that made her grow quickly.



Before I was a kid, now I feel like a man. And I also have to be careful to maintain a style that a club like Trento requires. But then, let’s face it, I’m lucky: I’m living my dream.

He also had to get to grips with a suddenly grown physique.



all happened in a few years. Luckily height didn’t affect coordination; it was more complicated to put on muscle mass. I adapted: before I played free, I had a lower center of gravity and it was easier to dive. Now I strike higher.

more anxious for the return derby of your Inter or for this final?



Seeing Inter win like this in the first leg is a joy, I keep my anxiety for my games. Football distracts me in adrenaline-pumping moments, I let off steam and then I go back to focusing on the goals.

When they invited her to Appiano and San Siro she seemed to be at an amusement park.



What a thrill to meet players and staff and to receive from Zanetti the shirt with my name and 5 in front of 75,000 applauding people! I shiver thinking about it.

Are you still listening to Barella e Bastoni?



Every now and again. They complimented me on my victories and I am also writing to them after some good performances. We are more or less the same age and we like to talk about sports.

What would you be willing to do for the Scudetto in Trento and the Champions League in Inter?



No programs. If it happens, however, they will be properly celebrated. Promised.