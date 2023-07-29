“I was going home to finish the night”

29/07/2023 and las 12:56 CEST

Both have traveled during these days

For several weeks there have been rumors that they have a relationship

Since her separation with Gerard Piqué, Shakira’s name has been associated with different celebrities in recent months. Even so, the one she has been most associated with has been Lewis Hamilton. Both have been seen together on several occasions and some media have assured that they are getting to know each other and that they are maintaining a sentimental relationship.

A few days ago, the journalists Lorena Vázquez and Laura Fa assured that the Colombian artist is the one who is most interested in him and that the pilot would be tired: “He is upset because she wants to make believe that there is a relationship between them.”

Now, Tamara Beanie recounted in ‘Y ahora Sonsoles’ that Shakira would have spent a week in the villa Cocoloco in Ibiza, an exclusive mansion located in the Roca Llisa urbanization: “All that area are villas. Shakira has been locked up in the Cocoloco villa for seven days, which is huge, with all the luxury services. He has only been out two or three days to eat out.”

The influencer assured that she received visits from the British pilot: “We can confirm that Hamilton did enter at night, We suppose that to meet Shakira, because she has not missed anything else in this urbanization (…) A person with whom I have spoken He has seen Hamilton entering here one of the nights in the development”.

“They have always had contact, but They have not been seen outside this urbanization, which is very luxurious and private. The villas are at the top of the mountain, not accessible by anyone. At night, he has gone out to party at some clubs that are very famous here and then he would go to Shakira’s house to end the night in a better way”, added the ex-wife of Ezequiel Garay.

