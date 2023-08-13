I was looking forward to each set piece more and more, the two-goal Vitík teetered

Even in a heavily changed line-up, Prague’s players tuned in to the rematch of the 3rd preliminary round of the Champions League with Copenhagen with a great triumph.

“The line-up was rotated, but our hunger showed and we swept Jablonec in the first half,” rejoiced the 20-year-old Vitík, who was one of the eight new players in the starting line-up compared to the cup match in Denmark.

“We found out about it the day before the match, the coach warned us about it in training beforehand. We all grabbed the chance at the right end,” he was pleased.

Although a stopper, he scored twice. In the 12th and 27th minutes, each time after a corner kick. “When I scored the first goal, I went to the area designated for me by coach Louka (Loučka), the ball came there and I scored a goal. We played the second situation for a short time. I sensed that the ball could hit the back post, it was more about intuition,” he described his shots with which he punished the leaky defense of the North Bohemians.

“I was looking forward to each of our set pieces more and more, because of course I had in my head that I wanted to score another goal. If I scored a hat trick, I would be very happy, but it probably won’t bother me at all. I’m happy for the three points,” he said.

The last time Sparta performed a five-goal first half in the top competition on the opponent’s field was in June 1948 in Žilina. Now, after 75 years, she repeated it in Jablonec, which she swept away thanks to the concert in the opening half.

“We swept Jablonec in the first half, we were better in everything. In the second half, unfortunately, the senior leadership was already in the subconscious, it’s never like that anymore without wanting it,” he said about the second part of the match, which ended up losing 0:1 against his teammates.

Already on Tuesday, Sparta will face Copenhagen in the 3rd preliminary round of the Champions League. “I think we’re in a good mood, but of course it will show on the pitch on Tuesday, that’s where the truth lies,” he concluded.

