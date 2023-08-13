TechTicker: Transcend U.2 SSD, EIZO USB-C monitors, cheap streaming with WiiM, Nubert Festival discount and more | News

TRANSCEND INTRODUCES NEW U.2 NVME SSD UTE210T

After SATA SSDs, memory modules with an M.2 connection are the most common design today. The M.2 form factor enables a theoretical bandwidth of 32 Gbps by using 4 PCIe lanes. Recently, however, memory modules with a U.2 interface have also appeared on the market. These have a larger form factor and look a bit like 2.5″ SATA SSDs. In terms of bandwidth, U.2 do not differ from M.2 (NVMe) SSDs.

So far, U.2 has mainly been used in servers and high-end workstations, as well as in industry. Due to new chipsets, U.2 SSDs have also been appearing for “normal” applications more and more recently. For example, OWC offers a external housing for U.2 modules with Thunderbolt on.

Transcend has with that Model UTE210T now introduced a U.2-NVMe SSD, which is available with capacities up to 8 TB. The manufacturer puts the read/write speeds at up to 7,200/6,500 MB/s. The module is equipped with 112-layer 3D NAND Flash, an 8-channel controller and a PCIe Gen 4×4 interface.



A key feature of the U.2 SSD UTE210T is the Power Loss Protection (PLP) functionality. This protects data in the event of an unexpected power failure or disruption by using a tantalum capacitor as a buffer. The SSD can be used in a temperature range from -20°C to 75°C.

Since, according to Transcend, these SSDs are products primarily for industrial use, the prices are on request. As a guide: The 2TB version (TS2TUTE910T) would be EUR 249 incl. VAT.

EIZO INTRODUCES TWO NEW 31.5 AND 27 INCH MONITORS WITH USB-C CONNECTIVITY

The Japanese monitor manufacturer EIZO presents two new 4K models of the FlexScan series. The EV3240X (31.5-inch) and EV2740X (27-inch) business monitors should appeal with their almost frameless design, 4K UHD resolution and USB Type-C connectivity.

Both innovations offer 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) resolution (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) with a pixel density of 140 or 163 ppi.

EIZO EV3240X

EIZO equips the EV3240X and EV2740X with USB-C docking. Both monitors also have a LAN port for network connection. In addition, three USB-A and one USB-C downstream ports are available for peripherals such as a keyboard, mouse and webcam. Connected computers are supplied with 94 watts of charging current. The resulting heat is dissipated via ventilation slots on the back. The monitors have two built-in speakers, but also offer side connections for external speakers.EIZO EV2740X

Eizo FlexScan EV3240X (31.5 inches) and EV2740X (27 inches) are now available online and in specialist shops at RRPs of EUR 1,654 and EUR 1,141 in black or white.

Audio Tradeone of the busiest distributors of hi-fi and high-end audio in Germany, is now offering the products of the US manufacturer in Germany WiiM at. WiiM stands for extremely affordable audio and smart home products with voice control and audio streaming over a wide range of music services.

WiiM Mini Streamer

The products include the audio streamer WiiM Mini (107 euros) and the slightly better equipped and Roon Ready certified WiiM Pro (179 euros). Both offer functions that are otherwise only found in significantly more expensive products and enable a particularly inexpensive entry into the world of music streaming.WiiM Pro Streamer

The entire “WiiM Streaming Experience” is expected to be available from selected retailers and in the new ATR WiiM Shop online from the end of August.

NUBERT: 12% OFF NUBOXX AND NUPRO XS, NUBERT LIVE AT SUMMER BREEZE FESTIVAL

Summer time = vacation time = pickle time in many industries. The same goes for entertainment electronics. This summer has pretty much fallen through in this country and especially in the north (WACKEEEEEN! 🤘), but will that benefit sales in the home audio industry? …

At least the summer and vacation time is ideal if you want to save money when buying, because many providers lure you with discount campaigns. So does Nubert. Who when buying in Nubert web shop Entering the discount code “Festival12” saves 12% when purchasing one of the promotional models nuBoxx BF-10, nuBoxx B-30, nuBoxx B-40, nuBoxx B-50, nuBoxx B-60, nuBoxx B-70, nuPro XS-3000 RC , XS-4000RC, XS-6000RC and XS-8000RC.

12% discount on nuPro XS speakers, among others

“Until September 4, 2023, music fans can set up their own personal concert stage at home and get that authentic festival feeling at home – an igloo tent in the living room and a small outhouse in the garden are optional.” – According to the Schwäbisch-Gmünders in their press release.

Nubert live at the Summer Breeze Festival

The Nubert Festival summer is not only aimed at those who stayed at home, but also at weatherproof concert-goers. From August 16th to 19th, 2023, the Nubert tour bus is on its way to Dinkelsbühl: At its own stand on the grounds of the Summer Breeze Festival, Nubert wants to prove that its products are also suitable for headbanging. According to the motto “Grab the guitar!” visitors can pick up their electric guitar and fire off their favorite riffs. If you don’t want to bang the strings yourself, you can enjoy the music with us, talk shop over bands and loudspeakers or just have a good time with nice people. All festival visitors are cordially invited to be inspired live on site by the passion for good sound and to discover the possibilities that Nubert loudspeakers have to offer.

LENCO SPEAKER FOR COZY OR LOUD

Manufacturers are also trying to cushion the traditionally sluggish summer business months with products suitable for outdoor use. Lenco is involved and offers two battery-powered speakers for different occasions:

The Lenco BTL-030 is a combination of speaker and lamp. The product, which is only 12 centimeters tall, integrates a loudspeaker (3 watts RMS) with an LED lamp. It can be set to three levels of brightness (11 lux, 22 lux and 44 lux). The integrated battery is designed to power the device for up to 40 hours without an external power connection. The BTL-030 is charged via a USB-C connection. The speaker uses Bluetooth 5.3, enabling sound streaming via tablet or smartphone from a distance of up to 15 meters. The speaker-lamp combination is – very important this summer – protected against splash water (IPX4) and has a small handle with which the BTL-030 can be attached to tent cords, awnings, etc., for example. The Bluetooth speaker with LED is currently available for around 30 euros Lenco-Shop available.

Coffee to go? No, a Bluetooth speaker with an LED lamp.

The Lenco PA-100BK, on ​​the other hand, is intended more for rocking out. The Bluetooth party speaker also has LEDs, but they are intended for music-controlled LED lighting effects instead of cozy ambient lighting. According to Lenco, the Class D amplifier with X-Drive mode offers an output power of 100 watts RMS. A 6.5-inch woofer and 1-inch tweeter take care of the sound conversion and should produce an impressive and balanced sound profile. Users can connect smartphones or tablets via Bluetooth and play music directly. The PA-100BK can also play music from a USB stick. Its battery with a capacity of 2400mAh can fuel the party for up to 8 hours. Without lighting and with a fully charged battery, it should even last up to 14 hours. The included wireless microphone turns it into a simple karaoke machine. The PA-100BK currently costs 149 euros in the Lenco shop, but is also over Amazon to have.Partylautsprecher Lenco PA-100BK

