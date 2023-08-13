Xiaomi Announces Release of Flagship Redmi K60 Extreme Edition with Dimensity 9200+ Processor and 24GB RAM

Xiaomi Announces Flagship Redmi K60 Extreme Edition with MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ Processor

In an exciting announcement on Weibo, Xiaomi revealed that the eagerly awaited flagship Redmi K60 Extreme Edition mobile phone will make its debut at a press conference on Monday evening, August 14th. Xiaomi enthusiasts can look forward to a powerful device that rivals Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, as the Redmi K60 Extreme Edition will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor.

Manufactured using a cutting-edge 4nm process by TSMC, the Dimensity 9200+ processor comes with MediaTek T800 5G Modem, promising lightning-fast connectivity. Xiaomi has also revealed that the new smartphone will feature an X7 independent image processor chip and a violent engine 2.0. It will boast a massive 24GB of RAM and offer up to 1TB of built-in storage, ensuring seamless multitasking and ample space for all your files and data.

While the exact dimensions of the screen have not been disclosed, industry rumors suggest it will measure around 6.7 inches. However, Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi K60 Extreme Edition will have a high resolution of 1.5K and an impressive refresh rate of 144Hz, delivering stunning visuals and smooth scrolling.

Promotional images released by Xiaomi showcase the Redmi K60 Extreme Edition in two elegant colors: black and green. The phone’s square back camera module houses three lenses, including a powerful 50MP main camera and a 2MP macro lens, promising exceptional photography capabilities.

Xiaomi fans and tech enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the launch of the Redmi K60 Extreme Edition, which is expected to redefine the smartphone experience with its top-of-the-line specifications and innovative features. Stay tuned for more updates from the press conference next week.

Source: phonearena

