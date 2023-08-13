Home » The film Lost Land in the competition program SFF | Entertainment
The film Lost Land in the competition program SFF | Entertainment

The film “Lost Country” directed by Vladimir Perišić opened the competitive program at the Sarajevo Film Festival tonight, which was also its regional premiere.

Source: SFF/Promo

They play the main roles, along with naturalist Jovan Ginić Jasna Đuričić, Boris Isaković, Miodrag Jovanović, Lazar Kocić, Ana Simeunović, Dušan Valentić, Marija Škaričić and Pavle Čemerikić.

Jasna Đuričić said that she was satisfied with how the audience reacted.

“I think the film did well”said Đuričić, explaining the theme of the film, which tells the story of a mother and son in 1996, when there were protests against Slobodan Milošević, after the stolen elections.

“I’m playing the mother of a politician from that ruling party, which is something I’ve never played before. I was a participant in the protests, on the other side, and now I was playing a role from this side, and it was an interesting perspective for me. It confronted me with that – regardless of whether are we wrong or right – how exclusive we are and we don’t think about that someone’s child and how he is doing”explained Đuričić.

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival as part of the “Critic’s Week” selection, where naturalist Jovan Ginić won Revelation Award for the best actor, which is the first Cannes award for a Serbian film after many years.

(FoNet)

