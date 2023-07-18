I wouldn’t change a thing. He longed for three years in Portugal, a new challenge, for both Ronaldo and Jurásek

Twenty-three competitive matches in three years. Football goalkeeper Matouš Trmal expected more from his engagement in Portugal. “But I don’t regret anything and I wouldn’t change anything. I gained priceless experience,” says the 24-year-old Mladá Boleslav player in an interview with Sport.cz and Radiožurnál. During his stints in Vitória Guimaraes and Marítimo, he perfected his footwork, learned Portuguese, and learned what Cristiano Ronaldo means in his country. Now he believes that he and Boleslav will help each other. The departure of defender David Jurásk from Slavia to Benfika Lisbon, whose quality he watched, is also discussed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

