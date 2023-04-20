Ibrahimovic trains in a group: he is available to Pioli for Milan-Lecce

After 36 hours of rest granted by Pioli following the passage to the semifinals of the Champions League, Milan returned to training on Thursday 20 April at 14:30. Ibrahimovic was also present: he did all the training with the group, also taking part in the practice match in the final. Therefore, 28 days after the muscle injury suffered with the Swedish national team, Zlatan is back at Pioli’s disposal. It will be important to understand how the attacker’s body will react to this workload to see if Ibra will be able to return to the squad for the match against Lecce, scheduled for Sunday 23 April at San Siro: he is pushing to return to the league as soon as possible , given that he cannot play in the Champions League as he is not on the UEFA list. Zlatan wants to give his contribution to allow Milan to finish in the top 4 positions in Serie A which are worth qualifying for the 2023/2024 Champions League.