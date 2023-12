Despite having given up his shoes and donned a new role as a consultant for Milan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic does not seem to have lost his numbers. In a video published on Instagram shot on the beaches of Miami – Florida – the Swedish champion performs an acrobatic scissors kick that went around the web.

