The two semi-finals of the Final Phase of the IBSA Next Gen Cup 2022 – 2023 currently underway at the PalaBarbuto in Naples have been defined.

The first team to make it through to the semi-final is Pallacanestro Trieste which won 78-87 against Dolomiti Energia Trentino. The team from Giulia will challenge NutriBullet Treviso Basket on Tuesday at 15:00, which qualified by beating Tezenis Verona 54 – 46.

The second semifinal will feature Carpegna Prosciutto Papalini Pesaro who beat Umana Reyer Venezia 66 – 57. The Italians from the Marches will face off against Bertram Yachts Derthona Tortona who qualified after a hard-fought challenge against EA7 Emporio Armani Milano, winning 76 – 73.

The semifinals will be visible live on Eleven Sports, Discovery +, legabasket.it, ItalHoop YouTube channel and LBA Facebook page.

The final scheduled for Wednesday at 15:00 will also be available live on TV on Eurosport 2.