by admin
Status: 03/08/2023 07:34

German ice hockey goalie Philipp Grubauer is up in the NHL with the Seattle Kraken Playoff-Course.

Seattle won in the North American Ice Hockey League 5-2 (2-0, 1-1, 2-1) against the Anaheim Ducks and took the fifth win in a row. Grubauer parried 20 of the 22 shots on his goal.

Seattle stays in the Pacific Divison with 80 points the top duo Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings on the heels, who have 82 points on their account. The Edmonton Oilers around Leon Draisaitl are a stubborn pursuer of the Kraken with 78 points.

Highest defeat of the season: Sharks with a storm lose 0:6

Die San Jose Sharks around Nico Sturm had in the away game against the Colorado Avalanche no chance and lost 0:6 (0:3, 0:3, 0:0). The Sharks suffered their heaviest loss of the season, have lost six of their last seven games and are in the Western Conference next penultimate.

The Pittsburgh Penguins managed a furious race to catch up against the Columbus Blue Jackets: Despite being 4-0 down after 23 minutes, the Penguins still won the game 5-4 (0-3, 1-1, 3-0) after overtime.

