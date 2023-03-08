Media sources state the reason for the breakup between Iva Grgurić and Nemanja Petošević, with whom she spent nine months.

Iva Grgurić, who recently found herself in the center of commentary due to the new change she boasted about, raised suspicions that her relationship with Belgrade businessman Nemanja Petošević is over.

The pretty Croatian woman hastily deleted all the photos together, and started speculations about the collapse of the romance. Iva has not commented on this so far, and media sources say that he was the one who made the decision. According to reports, Petosevic allegedly gave her an ultimatum and forced her to choose between him and a job in Dubai.

“Although it seemed that they had a relationship like from a fairy tale, the truth is different. Iva and Nemanja have been fighting lately because they were often separated. She is constantly on the Belgrade-Dubai route, because she is developing a business with roses made of gold. He was bothered by the fact that they hear each other on the phone more than they see each other, so he told her that he can’t do that anymore,” a source close to the couple begins the story.

“One day he came and said: ‘Either the two of us or your job.’ life. She had never loved anyone like him, so the very thought of parting was hard for her. But on the other hand, she didn’t want to agree to his terms, because she knew that if she did, he would be giving her ultimatums all her life. That’s why she told him that she didn’t want to leave her job, because she wanted to make money, and not live on someone else’s hump. He then answered her as if out of the blue that they were no longer together! At the same moment, she packed up and left the apartment in tears. They haven’t heard from each other since then. .”



Iva thought that Nemanja would change her mind and make up after all, but when she saw that he followed her from Instagram and deleted all their photos together, she did it herself. Soon she also visited the hairdresser and decided to drastically change her appearance:

(WORLD/ Courier)