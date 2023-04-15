Home Sports Ice hockey playoff final – Servette also wins when it has to be done on foot
Ice hockey playoff final – Servette also wins when it has to be done on foot

Biel loses the first final game in Geneva 1:2. Can the people of Biel stop the “Servette Avalanche”?

Biel is facing a very big challenge: How can an avalanche be stopped? The people of Biel were simply rolled over in Geneva at the start of the final. The whole truth lies in the goal shot statistics: 40:23 attempts to finish. 21:6 alone in the second third. On average, a team gets 25 to a maximum of 35 shots on goal. When there are 40 against a defensively well-structured team like Biel, we can justifiably speak of an avalanche.

