In a tough game, Salzburg and Fehervar neutralized each other for two thirds until the Hungarians scored the opening goal through Alex Petan (52nd). The hosts countered immediately and equalized through Paul Huber (56th). In the overtime that was due, Mario Huber became the match winner with his winning goal (76th) in a majority game.

While the first two quarter-final games between the Carinthian clubs were clear affairs for the guests, this time a close match developed in the sold-out Villach Stadthalle. Lucas Lessio initially gave Klagenfurt the lead (12′), but Derek Joslin immediately equalized (14′). After a goalless middle period, it was Lessio again who put the Red Jackets ahead (45′). But again, the Villachers had the right answer in hand through Marco Richter (46th).

When Andrew Desjardins made it 3-2 for VSV less than three minutes later, the game seemed to have turned around. But the arch-rival didn’t give up and left the ice as the winner after goals from Thomas Hundertpfund (50th) and Rok Ticar (60th), who made the decision 31 seconds before the final siren. After that, there were still a few penalties on both sides. KAC have home advantage on Tuesday, which hasn’t boded well in this quarter-final so far.

Clear success of the Capitals

The same applies to the duel between HC Innsbruck and the Capitals, where there have also been three away wins so far. On Sunday evening, the Viennese went off the Innsbruck ice with a 5-2 win. The decision was made in the middle third: Radek Prokes on the power play (22nd), Armin Preiser (23rd) and Nikolaus Hartl (33rd) put the visitors from 1:1 to 4:1. The Tyroleans never recovered from this, a second goal by the hosts was only cosmetic for the result.

Meanwhile, the Black Wings from Linz are becoming more and more of a play-off fright for the regular season winner from Bozen. Emilio Romig shot the Upper Austrians with a brace (20th, 42nd) to a 2-1 away win in South Tyrol. Matt Frattin’s goal (55′) came too late.

Win2day ICE Hockey League, quarterfinals, third game day

Sunday:

Bolzano – Linz 1:2

(0:1 0:0 1:1)

Goals: Frattin (55th) and Romig (20th, 42nd)

Penalty minutes: 4 or 16

Stand in der „Best of seven“-Serie: 1:2

VSV – KAC 3:4

(1:1 0:0 2:3)

Goals: Joslin (14′), Richter (46′), Desjardins (49′) and Lessio (12′, 45′), Hundred Pounds (50′), Ticar (60′)

Penalty minutes: 42 or 8

Stand in der „Best of seven“-Serie: 1:2

Innsbruck – Vienna 2:5

(1:1 0:3 1:1)

Goals: Ulmer (8′), Krogsgaard (48′) or Prokes (20′, 22’/PP), Preiser (23′), Hartl (33′), Bradley (60′)

Penalty minutes: 12 or 16

Stand in der „Best of seven“-Serie: 1:2

Salzburg – Fehervar 2:1 n. V.

(0:0 0:0 1:1 / 1:0)

Tore: Huber (56th, 76th/PP) bzw. Petan (52.)

Penalty minutes: 4 or 8

Stand in der „Best of seven“-Serie: 3:0