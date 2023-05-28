Ice Hockey World Championship: Germany is sensationally in the final

The US team took an early lead against the Germans with a double strike from Alex Tuch (2nd) and Rocco Grimaldi (4th), but the DEB team fought back in the first third. Frederik Tiffels scored the first goal (13′), Maksymilian Szuber equalized shortly afterwards (17′). Michael Eyssimont put the “Stars and Stripes” back in front (29′).

In the final third, Germany pressed for the equalizer and took goalkeeper Mathias Niederberger off the ice shortly before the end. The risk was rewarded, Marcel Nöbels scored in the penultimate minute of regular time to make it 3:3. In the overtime at three against three, the outsiders went one better, Tiffels caused a sensation with a shot into the cross corner (68th) against the Americans, who were unbeaten at this World Cup. Germany is in a World Cup final for the first time in 93 years. It is certain that there will be the first German World Cup medal in 70 years.

Canada halts Latvia’s winning streak Canada is in the final of the Ice Hockey World Championship for the fourth time in a row. The North Americans saved their chance for their 28th title by beating Latvia. The record champion meets Germany in the final. The Germans surprisingly won 4:3 a.e.t. against the USA.

Canada halts Latvia’s winning streak

Canada, on the other hand, is in the final of the Ice Hockey World Championship for the fourth time in a row. The North Americans saved their chance for their 28th title by beating Latvia. Surprise team Latvia, who pushed Canada to the limit and took the lead twice, will have their first World Cup medal in history in the third-place match against the USA on Sunday (2:20 p.m.).

APA/AFP/Jonathan Nackstran



Canada controlled the game in a frantic early part of the game, but were repeatedly thwarted by strong Latvian goalkeeper Arturs Silovs. Latvia got into the game better as the first third progressed, and youngster Dans Lomelis scored in the second phase of their own pressure (9th).

Decision only in the last third

At the beginning of the middle section, the co-hosts failed to extend the lead in a double majority. After a chaotic phase with a few penalties, Samuel Blais (36′) equalized for the Canadians with a shot into the top left corner. A short time later, the underdog was able to celebrate again thanks to Rudolfs Balcers (37th).

In the final third, however, the North Americans turned the game around: Jack Quinn scored with a clever shot against Silovs’ helmet – from where the puck bounced into the goal – the 2:2 (41st). Eight minutes later, 18-year-old Adam Fantilli put the favorites in front, who then played the win home and closed the sack with an empty net from Scott Laughton (60′). Finally, a good third was enough for the Canadians to move back into the final.

Ice Hockey World Championship semifinals in Tampere

Saturday:

USA – Germany 3: 4 a.e.t.

(2:2 1:0 0:1/0:1)

Goals: Tuch (2nd), Grimaldi (4th), Eyssimont (29th), Tiffels (13th, 68th) or Fischbuch (13th/PP), Szuber (17th), Noebels (59th)

Canada – Latvia 4:2

(0:1 1:1 3:0)

Tore: Blais (36.), Quinn (41.), Fantilli (49.), Laughton (60./EN) bzw. Locmelis (9.), Balcers (37.)