Ice Hockey World Championship: Stand by Austria – Germany

14
After their second rest day at the 2023 World Cup in Tampere, a tough double event awaits Austria’s team before the decisive game against Hungary on Monday within less than 24 hours. Before the hosts and defending champions Finland go on Saturday (3:20 p.m., live on ORF1), Germany is waiting today. The eternally young neighborhood duel can be seen live on ORF Sport +.
Ice Hockey World Championship
After their second rest day at the 2023 World Cup in Tampere, a tough double event awaits Austria’s team before the decisive game against Hungary on Monday within less than 24 hours. Before the hosts and defending champions Finland go on Saturday (3:20 p.m., live on ORF1), Germany is waiting today. The eternally young neighborhood duel can be seen live on ORF Sport +.
Ice Hockey World Championships in Tampere, Group A
Start 7:20 p.m. (CEST):
Austria – Germany 0:1
(-:- -:- -:-)
Tampere, Nokia Arena
Goal: Storm (5th)