Between diapers and keyboards: the intimate adventure of blogging as a mother ~ The chronicles of a young mother

Motherhood is an extraordinary experience, filled with love, joy and challenges. Every new mom faces a whirlwind of emotions, adjustments and new responsibilities. This blog is an opportunity for me to give voice to my thoughts and share my experiences.

Postpartum depression exists

My story is that of many other young women. Faced with major challenges, particularly with regard to pregnancy, postpartum, menstruation, the management of our sexuality and our family planning, finding a balance between our professional life and our family life remains a complex enigma in the equation new mom life. “Finding a balance between our professional life and our family life remains a complex enigma in the equation new mom life. »

All of these situations have a profound impact on our health, our social relationships and our performance at work. In our African societies, where the struggle for the empowerment of women is still ongoing, there is an urgent need to address these essential aspects of female life.

Sharing for a more fulfilling motherhood

Three months after giving birth, I found myself in a state of deep sadness, overwhelmed by feelings of guilt. Nothing was going the way I had imagined, and I felt overwhelmed. I started sharing my feelings on my Facebook page.

To my surprise, many women responded to my cry from the heart. They too had gone through or were going through the same experience as me. This is how I met Nelly, Mylène and Giovannia, three young mothers.

"We do not hesitate to refer those who need it to professionals, such as paediatricians, psychologists, doctors and nutritionists. » Together, we have created a warm and supportive community called " The Circle of Young Mothers". We then formed a WhatsApp group where more than 30 mums share their concerns and exchange advice on motherhood. We do not hesitate to refer those who need it to professionals, such as paediatricians, psychologists, doctors and nutritionists.

I quickly understood the importance of the virtual community of mothers. The warm comments, the benevolent advice and the testimonials shared have given me invaluable support. I realized that social media was not only a way to express myself, but also a space where other moms could feel understood and encouraged.

Mum blogger with Mondoblog

The power of sharing experiences for a more fulfilling motherhood

For me, motherhood is much more than just a role, it is a deeply enriching experience that contributes to the development of every woman. It is this conviction that pushed me to create this blog. This intimate space is dedicated to the celebration of life, health and female fulfilment. “For me, motherhood is much more than just a role, it is a deeply enriching experience. »

Through my writings, I will share with you the ups and downs of my own experience of motherhood on a daily basis. But that’s not all. I will also provide a platform for other women who wish to share their own motherhood stories. They will have the opportunity to share with us the valuable lessons they learned from this experience for which most of us are never truly prepared. Now you are no longer alone.

With Maman Blogueuse, we will approach motherhood in a spirit of serenity in order to live it better. Together, we will be able to draw the best from this adventure and fulfill ourselves both individually and collectively.