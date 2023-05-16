Idea for no advertising during EM 2024 in Germany

Wetten that Burkhard Blienert will not be successful with his call for a waiver of advertising for sports betting during the European Football Championship in Germany? The federal government’s addiction commissioner has suggested that the football festival next summer should not be accompanied by advertising for risky behavior. And if it does, then at least only after 11 p.m. He might as well have insisted that no beer be served during the tournament.

Addictive substances, and illegal drugs are not the only ones, cause considerable damage – in terms of health, society and the economy. The dangers are well known: Despite the non-smoker protection law, twelve million people in Germany smoke. Almost two million are considered alcohol dependent, two and a half are drug addicts.

What does this have to do with sports betting? The World Health Organization defines addiction as a “state of periodic intoxication” brought on by repeated use of a drug. Psychological dependency on the effects of the drug of choice and the loss of control over one’s own behavior also count as criteria. The indomitable desire to satisfy addiction is also part of it. The additional kick to the kick also appeals to people – and it’s also a lucrative business. Rarely for the bettor though.

waiver unlikely

Betting providers in Germany have needed a license since July 1, 2021, and their turnover rose to 9.4 billion euros in 2021. On the other side of the coin, according to the Federal Ministry of Health, there are half a million people with pathological gambling behavior. Just as many are considered online addicts. In its 2022 annual report, German Addiction Aid writes that around a third of sports bettors showed signs of a gambling disorder. Nevertheless, advertising for sports betting is allowed around the clock.

The German Sports Betting Association knows that the football industry is on its side. And not just because Lothar Matthäus advertises the “safe dip” around the clock on sports television. 17 out of 18 Bundesliga clubs have a private betting provider as a sponsor at their side. A voluntary waiver of advertising for sports betting is therefore very unlikely. And a ban completely unrealistic. Because the State Treaty on Gambling would have to be changed.

“People go to the stadium because they don’t know how the game will end,” said Sepp Herberger. And they bet on the outcome because they think they know – one might add. Cost what it may. Reason speaks for Blienert’s attempt to protect people from themselves, from addiction. However, the chance of betting betting winning is slim. Bet that . . .?