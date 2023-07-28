If Gosens doesn’t leave, will Juve rejoice, will Kessie fly to London? Musah wants Milan

Gosens blocks Carlos Augusto

L’Inter Robin Gosens is just waiting to formalize the sale with the German who already has an agreement in principle with Wolfsburg, but the German club has not yet brought the Nerazzurri a concrete offer to buy the player outright. The Germans would like Gosens with the loan formula, the Milanese club is waiting for the right offer but in the meantime risks losing Carlos Augusto. The exterior, revelation of the last A league with 6 goals and 5 assists, he should leave the Monza but the interest of the player is strong Juventus that would be really close to the player.

I snatch Kessie

The Juventus continue to press the foot on the accelerator to strengthen the midfield as well. With Pogba always in doubt, the Old Lady in recent days had pointed the finger at the former Rossoneri Frank Cassiewith the player of the Barcelona who seemed to have a good chance of wearing black and white.

In the last few hours, the deal seems to have undergone a sensational slowdown. The reason? The Tottenham. The club of North London would have targeted the Ivorian who, according to the Spanish newspapers, would prefer to compete in a championship other than that of A leaguei.e. the Premier League. Giuntoli will try to run for cover but the clear feeling is that if the Spurs they will make the right offer Kessie will take the first flight for Londonbarring last-minute surprises.

Musah came closer

After having strengthened the attack with the arrival of Samuel Chukwueze, Milan are also thinking of strengthening the midline, with the American Yunus Musah who according to the Spanish press would have broken with Valencia, having already an agreement in principle with the AC Milan club. The Valencia he doesn’t seem to want to go down from the 25 million with the Rossoneri who continue to offer 18 million euros to bring Moses in that of Milano.

The tug of war between the Valencia and the player could somehow “favor” the Milanwith the Spanish club likely to let go, the Rossoneri for their part will perhaps go up to 20 million to snatch the player from Valencia once and for all, Musah however seems much closer to the Milan compared to a week ago, when the negotiation seems to have stalled almost definitively.

