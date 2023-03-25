Of Sports editorial team

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner explains what happens at home: «If they leave something they will find it at the next meal and so on. They get hit by their classmates at school but I don’t want them to do it.”

Other than luxuries and whims. Cristiano Ronaldo’s children and Georgina Rodriguez they are educated in the old fashioned way, indeed more so. With a familiar style that recalls the one handed down by the tale of our grandparents in wartime.

Guest of a well-known Spanish television program, "El Hormiguero", the CR7 partner presented the second season of "Soy Georgina" which will be broadcast on Netflix, telling anecdotes of family life, some of which concern their children who are Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. (12 years old that Ronaldo had from another unknown woman), Eva and Mateo (who are twins, are 5 years old and were born by a surrogate mother), and then the couple's children Alana (also 5 years old) and Esmeralda (who is only 7 months old). Life for them in house Ronaldo-Rodriguez it doesn't seem like roses and flowers, indeed she is keen to explain that she is a rather strict mother. Above all, food should never be wasted. As he points out Georgina: «I explain to them that food should never be left behind and if they leave part of their lunch, they will find it as a snack for the afternoon or again for dinner. If that's not enough, I show them videos of starving children and I explain to them that if they persist in not eating what is prepared, I say that the same thing could happen to them too».

Another key point of education by Georgina is to make sure that his and Ronaldo’s children are absolutely against violence. Here too the method is rather singular. “At school they are regularly beaten and never defend themselves – explains Georgina -, I know because they often come home crying and then I tell them “Don’t you know how to defend yourself? But the truth is that I would never want my children to go around hitting others.

In short, it is not easy to be one of sons of CR7. Paraphrasing the title of a famous Mexican soap opera «Even the rich (children) cry».