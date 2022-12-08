Home Sports Ilary Blasi, bridge in St Moritz: with him also the new companion
Totti’s ex-wife would have left with her new boyfriend

Ilary Blasi she left for St Moritz and they say her new boyfriend, Bastian, is with her. She writes it on the Instagram page ‘The Pipol Gossip’ underlining that even if the man is not seen in the stories published on social networks, the presenter would be with him on vacation: they will spend the long Immaculate Conception together. For now, Totti’s ex-wife has shared the snow-capped mountains and the arrival at the hotel chosen for the stay.

December 7 – 21:27

