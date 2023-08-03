Shirt sponsor: Arsenal and Emirates renew until 2028 at 50 million per season

Arsenal have renewed their shirt sponsorship with Emirates until 2028.

The partnership between Arsenal and Emirates was born in July 2006 and is the longest in the history of the Premier League. The current deal ends in 2024 and has been renewed for a further 4 years at a value of around £50m per season.

This is a 25% increase on the previous deal which was valued at £40m a year.

The Emirates logo will therefore continue to appear on the front of the shirts of the club’s men’s, women’s and youth teams, as well as on training kits, as per the current agreement.

The UAE flag carrier also holds the naming rights to the club’s stadium until 2028 as part of an extension signed in 2012. The venue has been known as the Emirates Stadium since 2006, when the club relocated from its old Highbury Stadium.

Juliet Slot, chief commercial officer at Arsenal, said: “The longevity of our special relationship is a sign of our enduring shared values, our ambition to bring our global communities together and our commitment to building on the many achievements that have marked our 17-year journey to date. As we take our partnership to a minimum of 22 years together, we are excited to move forward and focus on celebrating more incredible moments with our supporters around the world.”

Sir Tim Clark, Chairman of Emirates Airline, said: “I am proud of the journey Emirates and Arsenal have shared over the past 17 years. Together, we celebrated triumphs and faced challenges head on. Our partnership has been built on a shared vision of excellence and a dedication to enriching the experiences of fans around the world… We look forward to creating even more magical moments with Arsenal; and together, unite, inspire, and meaningfully impact communities around the world through beautiful play.”