Chinese Brands Make Waves at the 2023 Basketball World Cup

Chinese brands shine at the 2023 Basketball World Cup

Xinhua News Agency, Manila – The 2023 Basketball World Cup, held in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia, has not only showcased incredible basketball skills but has also become a platform for major Chinese brands to gain exposure on the international stage.

During the tournament, the logos of Chinese brands Yili and TCL were prominently displayed on the floor, while Jingtian Baisui Mountain’s logo adorned the basketball hoops. Advertisements for Wanda and Tencent, among others, were also played on billboards and big screens, further promoting Chinese brands to a global audience.

TCL, serving as a global partner of FIBA for the sixth year, capitalized on the tournament’s extensive worldwide coverage to increase brand awareness. Through advertisements on the court, LED displays, and cheerleading performances, TCL successfully showcased its brand to basketball fans worldwide.

“We aim to inject more fresh and youthful elements into the TCL brand through close integration with basketball and strengthen the emotional bond between the brand and consumers,” said Wei Xue, vice president of TCL Technology.

Yili, a renowned Chinese dairy brand, became a global partner of FIBA in 2023, leveraging the power of basketball to connect with consumers. Yili has not only sponsored the Basketball World Cup but has also signed contracts with Chinese and international basketball players, including Zhao Jiwei, Hu Mingxuan, Wang Zhelin, Zhou Qi, Cui Yongxi, Wade, and Curry. Yili’s strategy involves using star power to enhance its reputation and engaging with basketball-loving communities by supporting rural basketball games and grassroots fans.

Chang Wendong, director of Yili Group’s parent brand, stated, “We hope to make the brand more youthful through actions in the basketball field. The cornerstone of our brand is quality, and ‘quality comes from love’ is the core of our communication. We will follow different emotions of consumers and fans in basketball, communicate, and find a way of expression that suits them.”

Baisui Mountain, a popular Chinese drinking water brand, showcased its products throughout the tournament. Besides being consumed by athletes during the competition, the Centennial Mountain logo could be seen on promotional posters around the stadium.

Wang Meihua, General Manager of the Brand Department of Jingtian Group, emphasized the significance of the Basketball World Cup in expanding brand influence and connecting with global audiences. “It is an opportunity for brands to expand their influence and connect with audiences,” Wang stated.

The CEO of Chinese sports brand Peak Sports, Xu Zhihua, also attended the tournament to strengthen the connection between the brand and the teams. Peak Sports has sponsored over ten national basketball teams worldwide, with six of them participating in the 2023 Basketball World Cup.

“We hope to use this platform to cooperate with the world‘s most mainstream sports teams and athletes,” said Xu Zhihua. “This will truly verify the professional attributes of Peak products and make people love the team and our brand. Furthermore, we will also cooperate with all parties to promote the spread of basketball worldwide.”

FIBA Secretary-General Zagris highlighted the importance of basketball in the business world, stating, “The Basketball World Cup is one of the biggest sports events in the world. Through this World Cup, companies have found that it is very important to them. Our scope of cooperation extends beyond the tournament itself, encompassing women’s basketball and youth events. We are grateful to our partners for their continued support, even when the World Cup is not held in China.”

The 2023 Basketball World Cup has proven to be a platform for Chinese brands to showcase their global presence and expand their influence. With the increasing popularity of basketball in China and worldwide, these brands have found the ideal opportunity to connect with fans and consumers on an international stage.