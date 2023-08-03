Home » Deportivo Pereira, one game away from reaching the quarterfinals in Libertadores
Deportivo Pereira, one game away from reaching the quarterfinals in Libertadores

The path of Pereira in the Libertadores

Last Thursday, June 29, Pereira qualified for the round of 16, something they achieved thanks to the work of Deportivo Pereira to resist the match against the Chilean team at the Monumental Stadium in Santiago.

The classification occurred when Deportivo Pereira tied their rival without goals for the sixth date of Group F.

It was thus that the team got eight points, against Colo Colo who was left with six points and will have to settle for the rest of the Copa Sudamericana.

It should be noted that the other teams that make up Group F are Boca Junior, the Argentine team that is leading with 13 points after beating the Venezuelan club Monagas, which was left with five points, being the last of all these teams.

Thus, the Matecana team hopes to advance in the Copa Libertadores in the near future. For now, Deportivo Pereira celebrated being among the best 16 COMEBOL teams and having achieved this feat:

